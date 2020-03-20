WATCH LIVE: Trump, Pence give update on U.S. coronavirus response

President Donald Trump and other administration officials will hold a briefing March 20 to give the latest updates on the government’s response to COVID-19, which has so far infected more than 10,000 Americans.

Trump will speak from the White House starting at 11:45 a.m. ET Friday. Watch live in the player above.

The outbreak has brought the economy to a halt, with many Americans facing layoffs and significant losses on investments. The Trump administration is working to negotiate details with lawmakers on Capitol Hill for a $1 trillion economic rescue package to aid Americans affected by the coronavirus. The Republicans’ bill would send $1,200 in direct checks to taxpayers and allocate $300 billion in aid to small businesses. It would also establish a new Medicare payment for treating COVID-19 patients.

Trump may also announce new travel restrictions between the U.S. and Mexico, following restrictions earlier this week that halted all non-essential travel between the U.S. and Canada. Trump signaled in a briefing earlier this week he would take similar actions along the southern border.