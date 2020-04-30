What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Feds to track and share information on nursing home outbreaks
WATCH LIVE: U.S. Navy hospital ship departs NYC after supporting coronavirus response

Health

The Navy Hospital ship USNS Comfort will depart from New York City for Norfolk, Virginia April 30 after supporting the coronavirus response for the last month.

A news conference will be held prior to the ship’s departure. Watch it live in the player above.

The ship sent to relieve stress on New York City hospitals at the height the pandemic discharged or transferred its last 12 patients last weekend, according to Northwell Health, which provides operational assistance to the vessel.

The USNS Comfort, docked at a Manhattan pier since March 30, will restock at its homeport and be readied for another possible assignment, Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said on April 25.

Originally deployed to care for patients without coronavirus, the Comfort switched gears and started accepting them as the city’s hospitals became overrun with people suffering from the disease.
Hoffman said the Comfort’s impending departure “is a sure sign of modest progress in mitigating the virus in the nation’s hardest hit city and is a welcome sign.”

