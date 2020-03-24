What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH LIVE: Virginia Governor Ralph Northam gives coronavirus update

Health

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam gives an update on the state’s current novel coronavirus situation as the number of U.S. cases dramatically increases.

Watch Gov. Ralph Northam remarks in the player above.

