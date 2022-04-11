WATCH LIVE: VP Harris, HHS Secretary Becerra announce actions to reduce medical debt

Vice President Kamala Harris and Health Secretary Xavier Becerra are expected to discuss the significance of medical debt in the U.S. Thursday.

For years, research has shown that medical debt is the most common cause of bankruptcy in the United States. Health experts have long pointed to the need to prevent poor health from ruining a person’s financial wellbeing, and advocates had pushed for the Affordable Care Act as a means to do just that.

But there is still work left to do, especially amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The coronavirus has infected much of the country, mutating into progressively more transmissible variants over the last two years.

In a recent report, the Government Accountability Office estimated as many as 23 million Americans had developed a chronic condition called long COVID, and at least one million people in the U.S. have withdrawn from the workforce due to fatigue, brain fog and other debilitating symptoms linked to the condition.