What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Coronavirus Coverage

Watch live

Essential FAQ

U.S. coronavirus map

Listen: Special podcast episode

Feds to track and share information on nursing home outbreaks
By —

Justin Stabley

WATCH LIVE: What we know about how the coronavirus affects the body

Health

The novel coronavirus has infected nearly 2.4 million people and killed more than 160,000 worldwide. As countries around the world, including the United States, grapple with how to contain COVID-19 new research is emerging on how the virus impacts the body and its organs both during infection and after recovery.

PBS NewsHour correspondent William Brangham and Science Magazine writer Jon Cohen will answer your questions about COVID-19 and what we know so far.

Watch the livestream in the player above.

By —

Justin Stabley

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Apr 21 What the world looks like when humans stay home

  2. Watch Apr 20 Why getting the U.S. back to normal in the next couple months is a ‘fantasy’

  3. Watch Apr 14 The problem with thinking you know more than the experts

  4. Read Apr 22 WATCH: New York governor gives coronavirus update after White House meeting

  5. Read Apr 21 Senate panel backs assessment that Russia interfered in 2016

The Latest