WATCH LIVE: White House COVID-19 Task Force gives pandemic update

The White House COVID-19 Task Force will meet as the nation’s vaccine rollout continues and the rate of new infections declines.

Watch the briefing stream live in the video player above at 11 a.m. ET.

So far, 61 percent of U.S. adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and new cases have slowed down.

But a report out Friday from the World Health Organization suggests that at least 3 million people have died from the coronavirus. The report also said that excess deaths around the world “are likely a significant undercount” and are believed to be two to three times higher.

The WHO report bolsters the argument that more needs to be done to make vaccine doses available to the global community, particularly in India and Brazil where recent surges in cases and deaths have been devastating.

This story will be updated as news develops.