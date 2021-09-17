WATCH LIVE: White House COVID task force holds briefing amid debate over vaccine boosters

The White House’s COVID-19 task force is scheduled to convene Friday as experts meet to advise federal regulators about the need for booster shots for fully vaccinated adults.

Watch the briefing live in the video player above at 11:45 a.m. ET.

Some of the nation’s top experts on Friday are weighing data about the safety, efficacy and need to administer booster shots to people who have already received both doses of mRNA vaccines against the coronavirus. In August, senior health officials in the Biden administration recommended COVID-19 boosters amid concerns of waning immunity for the general population as the delta variant fuels the latest surge of new infections, hospitalizations and deaths.

But experts have criticized the administration for signaling support for boosters when tens of millions of Americans still haven’t received their first shot, contributing to the overwhelming majority of new illness that has overwhelmed health care systems around the United States.

Beyond this country, there remain concerns that so much of the global population remains unvaccinated, exposing the world to continued risk of the virus mutating into even more transmissible variants.

This story is developing and will be updated.