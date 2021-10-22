WATCH LIVE: White House Covid task force holds briefing as more booster shots get approval

The White House COVID task force on Friday held a briefing as the FDA approved certain people who have already received Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to join some Pfizer recipients in getting booster shots, according to advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The FDA panel has also opened the option of “mixing and matching” that would allow a different vaccine for the extra dose than the kind people first received.

The Food and Drug Administration had authorized an expansion of the nation’s booster campaign on Wednesday, but the CDC, guided by its advisory panel, has the final word on who should roll up their sleeves. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky is expected to rule soon.