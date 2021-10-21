WATCH LIVE: CDC advisory panel votes on Moderna and J&J boosters, discusses mixing shots

A CDC advisory panel is expected to vote Thursday on whether to endorse booster shots for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

The meeting comes a day after the Food and Drug Administration signed off on extending COVID-19 boosters to Americans who got the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine and said anyone eligible for an extra dose can get a brand different from the one they received initially.

The FDA has also authorized a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Editor’s note: Johnson & Johnson is a funder for the PBS NewsHour.