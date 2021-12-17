WATCH LIVE: White House COVID task force holds news briefing

The White House COVID-19 task force is expected to update the public about the nation’s pandemic response Friday after federal regulators recommended people only pursue mRNA vaccines amid the rise of the omicron variant.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET. Watch the stream live in the video player above.

On Thursday, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, who directs the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recommended that people rely on two-dose mRNA vaccines, such as Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, to boost their immunity against the coronavirus. This recommendation followed insight from an expert panel who vetted safety and surveillance data about the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which appeared to be less effective at boosting protection against the pandemic’s latest variants.

According to the latest CDC data, the highly transmissible delta variant still fuels the vast majority of new infections, hospitalizations and deaths in the U.S., but the omicron variant is gaining momentum among confirmed cases.

Unvaccinated people make up the vast majority of those who face the most severe outcomes of this pandemic. But people who got vaccinated six months ago or more are due to receive a booster dose to prevent symptomatic breakthrough infections.