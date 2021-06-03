WATCH LIVE: White House COVID task force holds news briefing

The White House COVID-19 Task Force is expected to meet Thursday, as most of the nation experiences a decline in coronavirus cases.

The briefing is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

But the demand for COVID-19 vaccines in the United States is also decreasing in parts of the country, even though about 63 percent of American adults have received at least one shot and President Joe Biden hopes to reach 70 percent by July 4. Biden has called for a “month of action” to urge more Americans to get vaccinated, including incentives to make getting shots more appealing to those who haven’t received them.

More than 595,000 Americans have died from the virus, and there have been more than 33 million documented cases nationwide. Researchers estimate that more than 5 million Americans are in mourning, including more than 43,000 children who have lost a parent.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.