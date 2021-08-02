WATCH LIVE: White House COVID Response Team holds news briefing

The White House COVID-19 task force is expected to hold a news briefing on Monday.

The briefing is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

The briefing comes just days after President Joe Biden issued new pandemic requirements aimed at boosting vaccination rates for millions of federal workers and contractors.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, has warned that more “pain and suffering” is on the horizon as COVID-19 cases climb again amid the troubling delta variant.

This story is developing and will be updated.