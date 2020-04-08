WATCH LIVE: Your questions about mental health in the midst of coronavirus, answered by an expert

As the number of cases of novel coronavirus increase in the U.S. and stay-at-home or shelter-in-place orders are being implemented, the toll of the pandemic is causing a strain on mental health.

PBS NewsHour senior national correspondent Amna Nawaz speaks with Joshua Gordon about the best ways to mitigate stress during the pandemic. Gordon is the Director of the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), the lead federal agency for research on mental disorders.

Watch the video player above to see your questions answered about mental health in the midst of this pandemic.