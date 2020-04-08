What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Coronavirus Coverage

Watch live

Essential FAQ

U.S. coronavirus map

Listen: Special podcast episode

What Dr. Fauci wants you to know about face masks and staying home as virus spreads
By —

Justin Stabley

WATCH LIVE: Your questions about mental health in the midst of coronavirus, answered by an expert

Health

As the number of cases of novel coronavirus increase in the U.S. and stay-at-home or shelter-in-place orders are being implemented, the toll of the pandemic is causing a strain on mental health.

PBS NewsHour senior national correspondent Amna Nawaz speaks with Joshua Gordon about the best ways to mitigate stress during the pandemic. Gordon is the Director of the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), the lead federal agency for research on mental disorders.

Watch the video player above to see your questions answered about mental health in the midst of this pandemic.

By —

Justin Stabley

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Apr 07 Bill Gates on where the COVID-19 pandemic will hurt the most

  2. Read Apr 08 WATCH: Bernie Sanders suspends 2020 presidential campaign

  3. Watch Apr 07 What these New York EMTs are seeing as they respond to COVID-19 cases

  4. Read Apr 07 Asian Americans describe ‘gut punch’ of racist attacks during coronavirus pandemic

  5. Read Apr 07 Schumer proposes $25,000 ‘heroes’ pay for frontline workers

The Latest