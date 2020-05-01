WATCH: Louisiana governor gives coronavirus update

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says he doesn’t foresee armed protesters disrupting lawmakers when a coronavirus-interrupted legislative session resumes Monday.

The Democratic governor noted that visitors aren’t allowed to bring firearms into Louisiana’s Capitol.

“I don’t expect to see that. Obviously we have some individuals around the state who want to give voice to their opinions, which are different than mine at the moment, with respect to the necessity of the stay-at-home order. And they have ample opportunity to do that,” Edwards said.

“I would ask those individuals to do that in an appropriate and safe manner. If they do that, then there won’t be any problems like you saw in Michigan.”

