What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Coronavirus Coverage

Watch live

Essential FAQ

U.S. coronavirus map

Podcast: America, Interrupted

Courtney Vinopal
By —

Courtney Vinopal

WATCH: Mayor de Blasio on how NYC is preparing for phase one of reopening

Health

Mayor Bill de Blasio said on May 26 that New York City was preparing for the first phase of reopening its economy amid recovery from the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Watch Mayor de Blasio’s remarks in the player above.

He said that his office was assessing the needs of each industry, as well as regulations that may be necessary as certain businesses — such as restaurants and retailers — are allowed to reopen at a limited capacity.

“We’re thinking about all the pieces,” de Blasio said, noting that as hundreds of thousands of people go back, it will be more difficult for the city’s transit systems to enforce social distancing. “The work of preparing for the restart is going on every single day. But it’s led by the indicators and thresholds telling us if it’s that time.”

The mayor noted that the daily number of patients admitted to city hospitals due to COVID-19 has dropped to well below 200, and that the percentage of city residents testing positive for the virus dropped from 71 percent at the end of March to 7 percent today.

“The numbers have to keep moving in the right direction” in order for the city to enter phase one of its reopening, noted de Blasio.

Courtney Vinopal
By —

Courtney Vinopal

Courtney Vinopal is a digital reporter at the PBS NewsHour.

@cglennvino

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read May 25 WATCH LIVE: SpaceX and NASA launch historic Falcon 9 flight with U.S. crew

  2. Read May 24 How many Americans have died in U.S. wars?

  3. Read May 26 FBI investigating black man’s death after video shows Minneapolis officer kneeling on neck

  4. Read May 15 What 74 former Biden staffers think about Tara Reade’s allegations

  5. Watch May 25 Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump’s reelection strategy

The Latest