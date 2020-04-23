WATCH: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a news conference on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus April 23.

More than 263,000 people in New York State have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and 15,740 have died from the virus.

The governor outlined a plan yesterday for a “tracing army” that will help find people infected with the coronavirus and get them into isolation.

New York will coordinate the effort with neighboring New Jersey and Connecticut, accounting for the large number of people who commute into New York City for work.