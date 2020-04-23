What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Coronavirus Coverage

Watch live

Essential FAQ

U.S. coronavirus map

Listen: Special podcast episode

Feds to track and share information on nursing home outbreaks
Courtney Vinopal
By —

Courtney Vinopal

WATCH: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

Health

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a news conference on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus April 23.

Watch Gov. Cuomo’s remarks in the player above.

More than 263,000 people in New York State have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and 15,740 have died from the virus.

The governor outlined a plan yesterday for a “tracing army” that will help find people infected with the coronavirus and get them into isolation.

New York will coordinate the effort with neighboring New Jersey and Connecticut, accounting for the large number of people who commute into New York City for work.

Courtney Vinopal
By —

Courtney Vinopal

Courtney Vinopal is a digital reporter at the PBS NewsHour.

@cglennvino

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Apr 23 WATCH: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

  2. Watch Apr 14 The problem with thinking you know more than the experts

  3. Watch Apr 21 What the world looks like when humans stay home

  4. Watch Apr 20 Why getting the U.S. back to normal in the next couple months is a ‘fantasy’

  5. Read Apr 22 Why Jane Goodall says human disregard for nature led to the coronavirus pandemic

The Latest