WATCH: Operation Warp Speed officials give COVID-19 vaccine update

Approximately 2 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have been allocated for jurisdictions to use next week, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on Wednesday.

Watch in the video player above.

Azar spoke during an Operation Warp Speed briefing. Officials said they expect to meet their goal of distributing 20 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines by the end of the month.

The biggest vaccination campaign in U.S. history kicked off Monday as health workers received the first shots at hospitals around the country.

Hundreds more U.S. hospitals have started inoculating their workers as a second COVID-19 vaccine moves toward government authorization. About 400 hospitals and other health care facilities were getting first shipments of the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday.

The expansion comes one day after the nation’s death toll surpassed a staggering 300,000. Nurses and other health workers volunteered to be among the first recipients, hoping to dispel fears over safety.

The Food and Drug Administration says a second potential COVID-19 vaccine, developed by Moderna, appears safe and highly effective. An expert panel will publicly review the shot on Thursday, and clearance from the FDA is expected soon afterward.