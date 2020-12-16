Double your gift now with our
Year-End Match.

Your gift makes PBS NewsHour possible.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Candice Norwood
By —

Candice Norwood

By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Operation Warp Speed officials give COVID-19 vaccine update

Health

Approximately 2 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have been allocated for jurisdictions to use next week, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on Wednesday.

Watch in the video player above.

Azar spoke during an Operation Warp Speed briefing. Officials said they expect to meet their goal of distributing 20 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines by the end of the month.

The biggest vaccination campaign in U.S. history kicked off Monday as health workers received the first shots at hospitals around the country.

Hundreds more U.S. hospitals have started inoculating their workers as a second COVID-19 vaccine moves toward government authorization. About 400 hospitals and other health care facilities were getting first shipments of the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday.

The expansion comes one day after the nation’s death toll surpassed a staggering 300,000. Nurses and other health workers volunteered to be among the first recipients, hoping to dispel fears over safety.

The Food and Drug Administration says a second potential COVID-19 vaccine, developed by Moderna, appears safe and highly effective. An expert panel will publicly review the shot on Thursday, and clearance from the FDA is expected soon afterward.

Candice Norwood
By —

Candice Norwood

Candice Norwood is a digital politics reporter for the PBS NewsHour.

@cjnorwoodwrites
By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Dec 16 WATCH: Senate holds hearing on 2020 election security

  2. Watch Dec 14 Childhood trauma impacts millions of Americans, and it’s having devastating consequences

  3. Read Dec 16 Minnesota juvenile sentenced to life in prison walks free after 18 years

  4. Watch Dec 15 Breaking the cycle of childhood trauma in rural Montana

  5. Read Dec 14 CDC says people with history of severe allergic reactions can get COVID-19 vaccine

The Latest