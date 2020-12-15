Double your gift now with our
Year-End Match.

Your gift makes PBS NewsHour possible.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Pence leads COVID-19 vaccine roundtable discussion

Politics

WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence says he looks forward in the days ahead to receiving a vaccine for COVID-19 and will do so without hesitation.

Watch the roundtable in the video player above.

Pence is speaking Tuesday at a Catalent Biologics plant in his home state of Indiana. The plant is producing a vaccine developed by Moderna and the National Institutes of Health.

He is trying to inject confidence in the vaccine a day after the rollout of Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus shots and as the Food and Drug Administration says in a preliminary report that the Moderna vaccine is also safe and effective.

Pence declared, “we have come to the beginning of the end of the coronavirus pandemic.”

Pence is also stressing the need for Americans to stay focused on limiting the spread of the virus before a vaccine is in widespread use. He says cases and hospitalizations are continuing to rise in many parts of the country. The death toll from the coronavirus topped 300,000 Monday.

“It’s been a marathon this year. It’s been a marathon of heartbreak for many American families,” he said.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Dec 15 WATCH: Kayleigh McEnany holds White House news briefing

  2. Watch Dec 14 Childhood trauma impacts millions of Americans, and it’s having devastating consequences

  3. Read Dec 14 Electoral College formally casts votes: live updates

  4. Read Dec 15 FDA approves first over-the-counter home test for COVID-19

  5. Read Dec 15 WATCH: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell holds news briefing

U.S. begins vaccinations as COVID-19 deaths reach 300,000

Nation Dec 14

The Latest