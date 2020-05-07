#GivingTuesday

Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
on #GivingTuesdayNow

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Coronavirus Coverage

Watch live

Essential FAQ

U.S. coronavirus map

Podcast: America, Interrupted

How contact tracing can help the U.S. get control over coronavirus
By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Pence says he’s confident in states’ reopening plans

Health

Vice President Mike Pence says he’s confident that states are moving “in a responsible way” in their plans to reopen their economies, despite the failures of many governors to follow federal guidelines.

Pence made the comments during a visit to deliver personal protective equipment to a nursing home in Alexandria, Virginia.

Pence told reporters it was just “one installment of deliveries that will go from FEMA to 15,400 nursing homes across the country.”

Asked how he feels about so many states reopening their economies without meeting federal guidelines and as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise, Pence said the task force guidance was just “recommendations.” And he said he believes governors are acting appropriately.

“They’re following the data, they’re following the science. And they’re implementing the kind of of testing and and resource assessment that is contemplated in the president’s guidelines to open up America again,” Pence said.

As of Thursday about half of the 50 states are easing their shutdowns, to the alarm of public health officials. Many have not put in place the robust testing and contact tracing that experts believe is necessary to detect and contain new outbreaks.

And many governors have pressed ahead with reopening before their states met one of the key benchmarks in the Trump administration’s guidelines — a 14-day downward trajectory in new infections.

Despite that trend, Pence said he has “great confidence” the states “taking the guidance from federal level, they’re applying it to their unique circumstances in their states.”

Researchers recently doubled their projection of deaths in the U.S. to about 134,000 through early August. So far the U.S. has recorded over 70,000 deaths and 1.2 million confirmed infections.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch May 06 Video appearing to show killing of black jogger Ahmaud Arbery sparks outrage

  2. Read May 07 AP Exclusive: Trump administration shelves CDC guide to reopening country

  3. Watch Apr 14 The problem with thinking you know more than the experts

  4. Read May 06 Mississippi auditor finds Brett Favre paid from welfare funds for speeches he never gave

  5. Watch May 04 Grim new projections forecast ‘explosive growth’ in COVID-19 cases, deaths

The Latest