WATCH: Schumer says New York will get 1.65 million vaccines a week

Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer said New York State will get an millions of additional vaccines in the coming weeks.

Schumer said the increase amounts to a 33% increase in supply from yesterday.

The federal program, Schumer says, will augment the state programs. It will deliver 1.65 million vaccines a week through the end of April.

Schumer also addressed the ongoing calls for New York governor Andrew Cuomo to resign amid allegations of sexual harrassment.

“The governor has lost the confidence of his governing partners and many New Yorkers, he should step down,” Schumer said.