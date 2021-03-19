WATCH LIVE: Biden, Harris visit Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta

NEW YORK (AP) — Students can safely sit just 3 feet apart in the classroom as long as they wear masks but should be kept the usual 6 feet away from one another at sporting events, assemblies, lunch or chorus practice, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday in relaxing its COVID-19 guidelines.
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris plan to visit the CDC Friday.
The PBS NewsHour will update this story.
