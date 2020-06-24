What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH: The World Health Organization holds a news conference on novel coronavirus

LONDON — The head of the World Health Organization says the agency has been working with partners to increase the access to medical oxygen for people sickened by the new coronavirus in developing countries.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a Wednesday press briefing the WHO estimated that at the current rate of about 1 million new COVID-19 cases every week, the world would need about 88,000 large cylinders of oxygen every day.

Tedros says the WHO has purchased 14,000 oxygen concentrators that will be sent to 120 countries in the coming weeks. WHO has identified another 170,000 concentrators, valued at $100 million, that will be available in the next six months.

