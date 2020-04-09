WATCH LIVE: Trump gives coronavirus update alongside White House task force

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Coronavirus Coverage
Watch live
Essential FAQ
U.S. coronavirus map
Listen: Special podcast episode
What Dr. Fauci wants you to know about face masks and staying home as virus spreads
Justin Stabley
Justin Stabley
President Trump and the White House coronavirus task force are holding a news briefing to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.
The press briefing is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. EST. Watch live in the player above.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By:
Watch
Apr 07
Bill Gates on where the COVID-19 pandemic will hurt the most
Read
Apr 09
Canada unlikely to return to normal until there is a COVID-19 vaccine
Watch
Apr 08
This ER doctor survived COVID-19. Here’s her advice
Watch
Apr 08
How Sweden and Denmark represent opposite Scandinavian COVID-19 responses
Read
Apr 07
Asian Americans describe ‘gut punch’ of racist attacks during coronavirus pandemic
Health
Apr 08
Health
Apr 09
By Jon Gambrell, Associated Press
By Michael R. Sisak, John Minchillo, Associated Press
Nation
Apr 09
By Rebecca Boone, Associated Press
Economy
Apr 09
By Martin Crutsinger, Associated Press
By John Flesher, Associated Press
Politics
Apr 09
By Ben Nadler, Associated Press
By Cara Anna, Associated Press
By Rob Gillies, Associated Press
By Daria Litvinova, Associated Press
By Josh Boak, Associated Press
By Ashraf Khalil, Jacquelyn Martin, Associated Press
By Justin Stabley
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.