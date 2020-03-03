What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

WATCH: WHO Director-General demands stop to hoarding masks, gloves

Health

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wants the world to stop hoarding masks, gloves and other protective equipment.

The head of the U.N. health agency said Tuesday that he’s concerned that the new coronavirus is disrupting worldwide supplies of protective equipment, including masks, that are vitally needed to protect the health workers fighting the COVID-19 epidemic.

He said “we are concerned that countries’ abilities to respond are being compromised by the severe and increasing disruption to the global supply of personal protective equipment, caused by rising demand, hoarding and misuse.”

He added that “shortages are leaving doctors, nurses and other frontline health workers dangerously ill-equipped to care for COVID-19 patients.”

He said there is limited access to supplies such as gloves, medical masks, respirators, goggles, face shields, gowns and aprons, adding that “we can’t stop COVID-19 without protecting our health workers.”

His comments came just hours after French President Emmanuel Macron said his government is requisitioning all current and future stocks of protective masks.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Mar 02 Will COVID-19 ruin your travel plans? Follow these 3 tips

  2. Read Feb 28 Why it’s too early to compare COVID-19 with the flu

  3. Watch Mar 02 Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Biden’s win before Super Tuesday

  4. Read Mar 02 WATCH LIVE: PBS NewsHour’s Super Tuesday special coverage

  5. Read Mar 03 Supreme Court debates presidential power to fire heads of agencies

The Latest