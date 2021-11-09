EU pledges $116M to climate adaptation fund

BRUSSELS — The European Union’s executive arm has pledged 100 million euros ($116 million) to the United Nations’ fund for helping developing countries adapt to climate change.

The European Commission said the additional contribution from the EU budget is by far the biggest pledge to the fund made by donors at the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow.

Frans Timmermans, the EU Commission vice-president in charge of the European Green Deal, said in Glasgow: “Financing adaptation is critical. We all repeated that mantra endlessly. But the rhetoric, sadly, is not followed by action. We all need to get cracking, and we all need to do it now.”

According to the 27-nation EU, the adaptation fund has committed nearly $868 million for climate change adaptation and resilience projects and programs since 2010.

Wealthy nations have received criticism from poorer countries for not honoring their financial commitments for help in the fight against climate change. Activists outside the climate talks in Glasgow and around the world have also criticized what some call “empty promises” by governments when it comes to protecting the climate.