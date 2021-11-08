What’s at stake at COP26 as climate activists decry ’empty promises’

Judy Woodruff:

As we have reported, negotiators from around the world are meeting in Glasgow for a second week, all part of the U.N. summit aimed at getting new commitments and actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Pressure has been building on the streets this weekend. And, today, there was a call for meaningful change beyond the rhetoric of these gatherings.

William Brangham is there for us all week. And he joins me now.

So, hello, William.

We know you just arrived in Glasgow yesterday. Tell us, in the time you have been there, what are you seeing? What are you hearing?