Need a refresher on what’s happening in the final days of COP26? Watch this

Pressure has been building on the streets of Glasgow, and Tuesday there was a call for meaningful change from activists to go beyond the rhetoric of these gatherings. William Brangham is at the climate summit all week and shared this dispatch last night about former President Barack Obama’s address, a new Washington Post investigation about the erroneous reporting of emissions reductions and the young protesters demanding that wealthy nations do more now.
