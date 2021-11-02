WATCH: Biden, Boris Johnson give remarks on Build Back Better World agenda

President Joe Biden and other world leaders made a pitch for his Build Back Better World, the U.S. president’s effort to offer an alternative to China’s infrastructure financing, at the COP26 climate talks on Tuesday.

The White House says the program is meant to offer a “clear contrast” to China’s massive infrastructure financing program known as the Belt and Road initiative.

In an apparent reference to China, with whom the U.S. is competing, Biden said it’s important to respond to the needs of developing countries and that projects not be dictated “from afar.”