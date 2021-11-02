WATCH: Biden, Boris Johnson give remarks on ‘Build Back Better World’ agenda at climate talks

GLASGOW, Scotland — President Joe Biden and other world leaders are making a pitch for his Build Back Better World, the U.S. president’s effort to offer an alternative to China’s infrastructure financing, at the COP26 climate talks on Tuesday.

Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are hosting a meeting of Group of Seven developed nations and other countries that would benefit from spending on infrastructure.

Watch the meeting in the player above.

“The choices we make today, and I literally mean today, resonate for decades to come,” Biden said.

The White House says the program is meant to offer a “clear contrast” to China’s massive infrastructure financing program known as the Belt and Road initiative.

In an apparent reference to China, with whom the U.S. is competing, Biden says it’s important to respond to the needs of developing countries and that projects not be dictated “from afar.”