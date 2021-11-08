WATCH: This California project is studying how to help people adapt to climate change

President Biden’s infrastructure bill includes $50 billion for climate resiliency — funding to help mitigate and adapt to the effects of global warming — the United Nations has called for fully half of all funds fighting climate change be used for adaption and acknowledged that some will need those funds more than others.

NewsHour Weekend special correspondent Tom Casciato recently visited a unique partnership in California that uses behavioral science and cultural awareness in climate studies to help communities cope with extreme weather. As climate-change-fueled wildfires become the new normal there, the need to adapt to smoke and other hazards has become acute, and low-income residents are most at risk.