A new effort to help communities adapt to climate change

Hari Sreenivasan:

The infrastructure bill approved last night includes $50 billion for climate 'resiliency': funding to help mitigate and adapt to the effects of global warming.

NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Tom Casciato reports now on a unique partnership in northern California that's adding behavioral science and cultural awareness to climate studies to help communities cope with extreme weather. This story is part of our ongoing series, "Peril and Promise: the Challenge of Climate Change."