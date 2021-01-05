40% of the expected vote is in

Experts said the two Senate races could be very close and have warned that the results may not be known for days since counties have to count large numbers of mail-in ballots. During November’s presidential race, President-elect Joe Biden did not take the lead over President Donald Trump in Georgia until days after the polls closed.

However, Georgia officials have made some changes from November in an effort to expedite the ballot counting process. While officials could not begin tabulating results until Tuesday, a new rule required them to begin processing early mailed ballots at least a week before election day. Processing mail-in ballots, which includes opening envelopes and verifying signatures, is time consuming and delayed counts in many races around the country in November.