4 mins ago

Georgia election officials say voting is going smoothly across the state, despite Trump’s claims

“Reports are coming out of the 12th Congressional District of Georgia that Dominion Machines are not working in certain Republican Strongholds for over an hour,” President Trump tweeted Tuesday afternoon. “Ballots are being left in lock boxes, hopefully they count them.”

Gabriel Sterling, Georgia’s voting system implementation manager, responded to Trump’s tweet by saying that officials had already told the public about the problem in Columbia County and fixed the issue “hours ago.”

“The votes of everyone will be protected and counted,” Sterling tweeted. “Sorry you received old intel Mr. President.”

In a news release, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said the incident in Columbia County was the only reported issue in the state. Columbia County is outside Augusta.

-The Associated Press

8 mins ago

Judge orders suburban Atlanta precinct to stay open 10 minutes late

Cobb County election officials say a precinct in Powder Springs was slow to get its voting machines running Tuesday morning. That prompted a judge to order the precinct at the George E. Ford Center to not close its polls until 7:10 p.m.

Powder Springs is a majority-Black city located about 18 miles (29 kilometers) northwest of downtown Atlanta.

Polls close across the rest of the state at 7 p.m., but anyone who is waiting in line at that time will still be allowed to vote.

-The Associated Press

