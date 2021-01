A new poll shows 6 in 10 voters in Georgia say Senate party control was the single most important factor in their vote for senator.

That’s according to AP VoteCast, a survey of more than 3,600 voters in Georgia.

In the November general election, AP VoteCast showed 53 percent of voters in Georgia considered party control the top factor in their vote.

Democrats must win both seats to take control of the Senate, while Republicans just need to win one of the two seats.

-The Associated Press