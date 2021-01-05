Black voters accounted for 32% of electorate in Georgia Senate runoffs

According to the early AP vote survey, Black voters accounted for 32 percent of the electorate in the Georgia runoff races, a slight increase of 3 percent from the general election in November. The white share of the electorate declined by 4 percent.

Voters who identified as Democrats or leaned Democratic made up 42 percent of the electorate according to the AP’s early voter survey, 2 percent less than November. Self-identified Republicans made up 50 percent of all voters, down just 1 percent from the general election. The share of the independent vote rose 2 percent from November to 7 percent in the runoffs.