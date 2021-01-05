Democratic Senate candidates outperformed Republicans in Georgia suburbs, per AP

Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock narrowly won the all-important suburban vote in Georgia’s runoffs, according to AP VoteCast survey data. Ossoff carried 52 percent of the suburban vote, four percentage points better than Republican David Perdue. Warnock did slightly better, winning 53 percent of the suburban vote to Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s 47 percent.

Suburban voters played a critical role in handing Georgia to Joe Biden in the general election, helping him become the first Democratic presidential candidate to carry the state since 1992. Biden carried 55 percent of the suburban vote, beating President Donald Trump by 12 points.