Early votercast data from the Associated Press indicates Evangelicals strongly favored the Republican candidates, Lisa Desjardins reports.

VERY BIG DIVIDE. Religion. AP Votecast Evangelical/born again:

85% Perdue/Loeffler

15% Ossoff/Warnock. All others:

35% Perdue/Loeffler

65% Ossoff/Warnock. Evangelicals estimated to be 30% of voters. — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) January 6, 2021