Georgia GOP election night party begins to empty

The Republican election night party in Atlanta is beginning to empty, with those remaining increasingly concerned that one or both GOP Georgia Senate candidates could lose.

That would give Georgia a Democratic senator for the first time since 2005, when Zell Miller retired from his seat.

John Burke, a spokesperson for Republican David Perdue, says, “This is going to be close.” He says, “We’ll see how the last few votes go.”

Perdue is challenging Democrat Jon Ossoff in Tuesday night’s runoff elections, while Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler is going up against Democrat Raphael Warnock. The races were too early to call by Wednesday morning.

The races will determine which party takes control of the Senate. Democrats must win both races to take Senate control. Republicans only need to win one.

