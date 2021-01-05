Warnock would be first Black person to represent Georgia in the Senate, if elected

Raphael Warnock is seeking to become the first Black person elected to the U.S. Senate from Georgia. Just 10 Black people have been elected to the Senate, including three current members: Sens. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, D-Calif. Harris will step down when she is sworn in as vice president.

If elected, Jon Ossoff would be the youngest member of the Senate by nearly a decade. Ossoff is 33. The current youngest member is Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., who is 41 years old.