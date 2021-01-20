Biden’s favorability at 49 percent but trending upward

Americans are split over how they feel about President-elect Joe Biden with 49 percent of Americans saying they see the incoming president in a positive light, according to the latest PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll. That includes 86 percent of Democrats. Overall, 43 percent of Americans don’t have a favorable impression of him, including 82 percent of Republicans. Independents are split on how they feel about Biden. Another 8 percent said they don’t know how they feel about him. But Biden’s favorability among Americans is inching upward, according to Marist polling data. In September 2019, 44 percent said they had a favorable impression of him.