Nearly half of Americans call Trump one of the worst presidents in history

As President Donald Trump prepared to leave the White House, 47 percent of Americans said he will be remembered as one of the worst presidents in American history, according to the latest PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll. By comparison, Marist data from December 2016 shows that 17 percent of Americans said President Barack Obama had been among the worst chief executives. Sixteen percent of Americans overall, including a third of Republicans, think Trump has been one of the country’s best presidents.