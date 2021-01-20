What do Americans want to see from Biden’s COVID-19 response?

Biden has pledged to mandate face masks nationwide as one of 17 executive actions on his first day in office. Nearly three-quarters of Americans support such a measure, according to the latest PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll. Roughly half of Americans — 48 percent — say coronavirus vaccine distribution should be the Biden administration’s top priority, and a quarter of Americans say the incoming administration should prioritize financial relief for small businesses above all else. Direct payments to individuals ranked as the third most-popular priority, a move for which Biden would need Congressional support.