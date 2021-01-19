What’s the schedule for inauguration day?

Joe Biden will become the nation’s 46th president at noon on Wednesday, when he is sworn in by Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr. on the Capitol’s West Front. This will take place shortly after Kamala Harris is sworn in as the 49th vice president by Supreme Court Justice Sonya Sotomayor. Biden’s inaugural address will follow. Find more information on the day’s events and performers here.
