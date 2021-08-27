2 Britons, child of 3rd killed in Kabul bombing

LONDON — The U.K. says two British citizens and the child of another Briton were among those killed in the suicide bomb attack at Kabul’s airport.

It was unclear if the British victims were dual nationals and also Afghan citizens.

The government says two other Britons were wounded in the attack, which killed 169 Afghans, according to a preliminary count, and 13 American troops. A final count of those killed as they queued in hope of getting an evacuation flight might take time amid confusion, with many bodies dismembered or not yet identified.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the Britons killed “were innocent people and it is a tragedy that as they sought to bring their loved ones to safety in the U.K. they were murdered by cowardly terrorists.”

Britain has evacuated almost 14,000 U.K. citizens and Afghans from Kabul in an airlift that is in its final hours Friday.