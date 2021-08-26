1 min ago

Attacks threaten evacuation

By Travis Daub

The attacks occurred in the waning days of a massive airlift out of Afghanistan, ahead of U.S. President Joe Biden’s deadline for troop withdrawal. In the past week, people have amassed at the airport, seeking to flee Afghanistan after the Taliban’s swift takeover of the country.

4 mins ago

Unclear how many casualties after bombings

By Travis Daub

U.S. officials have yet to provide an initial casualty count, but Russia’s Foreign Ministry reported that at least 13 people died and 15 were wounded in the deadly attack. The news comes hours after U.S. defense officials had warned lawmakers about an increased terrorist threat from the Islamic State’s branch in Afghanistan.

6 mins ago

Explosions rock Kabul airport

By Travis Daub

Two explosions outside Kabul’s international airport, believed to be a ‘complex attack,’ have “resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties,” Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby confirmed.

