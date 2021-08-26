Two explosions outside Kabul’s international airport, believed to be a ‘complex attack,’ have “resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties,” Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby confirmed.

We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties. We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate. We will continue to update.

— John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 26, 2021