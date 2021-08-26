The attacks occurred in the waning days of a massive airlift out of Afghanistan, ahead of U.S. President Joe Biden’s deadline for troop withdrawal. In the past week, people have amassed at the airport, seeking to flee Afghanistan after the Taliban’s swift takeover of the country.
Unclear how many casualties after bombings
By Travis Daub
U.S. officials have yet to provide an initial casualty count, but Russia’s Foreign Ministry reported that at least 13 people died and 15 were wounded in the deadly attack. The news comes hours after U.S. defense officials had warned lawmakers about an increased terrorist threat from the Islamic State’s branch in Afghanistan.
Explosions rock Kabul airport
By Travis Daub
Two explosions outside Kabul’s international airport, believed to be a ‘complex attack,’ have “resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties,” Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby confirmed.
We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties. We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate. We will continue to update.
— John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 26, 2021
