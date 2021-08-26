Aug 26, 2021 2:14 PM EDT

GOP leader Kevin McCarthy calls on House to reconvene

By Isabella Isaacs-Thomas

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy is calling on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to reconvene the U.S. House before Aug. 31 to brief lawmakers on the latest information out of Afghanistan. McCarthy also said he’d support legislation that would prevent the U.S. from fully withdrawing until all Americans have been evacuated from the country.

