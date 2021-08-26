GOP leader Kevin McCarthy calls on House to reconvene

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy is calling on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to reconvene the U.S. House before Aug. 31 to brief lawmakers on the latest information out of Afghanistan. McCarthy also said he’d support legislation that would prevent the U.S. from fully withdrawing until all Americans have been evacuated from the country.

