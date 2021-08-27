Italy’s last evacuation flight leaves Kabul

ROME – The Italian air force plane that Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said earlier on Friday would be Italy’s last evacuation flight has now departed from Kabul airport.

The C-130 aircraft took off in the early evening carrying an unspecified number of Afghan civilians, the Italian consul and the NATO diplomat who had been coordinating evacuations by NATO forces at the airport, Di Maio tweeted.

Also aboard were Italian paramilitary Carabinieri police officers who had been providing security.

The Italian military has evacuated some 4,900 Afghan citizens, all but a few hundred of those since mid-August. Italy, which had a large military contingent based in western Afghanistan, said all the Italian citizens who requested evacuation had already returned to Italy.