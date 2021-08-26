Aug 26, 2021 4:38 PM EDT

McConnell says U.S. deaths in Kabul attack is ‘sickening and enraging’

By Joshua Barajas

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement that it is “sickening and enraging to hear that at least 12 U.S. servicemembers have been killed at the hands of terrorists in Kabul.”

He added that the U.S. needs to redouble its efforts to confront groups who want to “kill Americans and attack our homeland.”

https://twitter.com/LeaderMcConnell/status/1430986395401736198

