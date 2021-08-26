Rep. Schiff issues statement on Kabul attack

In a statement Thursday, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said that it’s too early to draw conclusions on who was responsible for Thursday’s attack in Kabul, but suggested that the extremist group ISIS-K had “a clear motivation” to disrupt American evacuation efforts out of the country.

“Our immediate task remains to assure the safe withdrawal of American civilians, diplomatic personnel, and U.S. servicemembers and the evacuation of the Afghan partners who have served and sacrificed alongside us, as well other individuals at imminent risk,” Schiff, who is the chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, added.

My office is helping constituents get loved ones out of Afghanistan, along with interpreters, journalists, women leaders, activists, and others at great risk. And we’ll continue to do this vital work. No effort must be spared to evacuate all Americans and our Afghan allies: pic.twitter.com/mN1pPp81hA — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) August 25, 2021

ISIS-K, an affiliate of the Islamic State group, uses the “K” to reference an old name for Afghanistan: Khorasan. ISIS-K first appeared in eastern Afghanistan in late 2014.