Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer condemned Thursday’s attack outside the Kabul airport, saying that those responsible “will be sought and brought to justice.”

I just spoke to Secretary of Defense Austin about today’s heinous attacks targeting U.S. military and civilian personnel, American citizens and residents, and our Afghan partners.

My statement on the terror attacks in Afghanistan: pic.twitter.com/nC998jvB7l

— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) August 26, 2021